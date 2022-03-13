Top 7 free language learning apps to use on Android and iOS
Duolingo is one of the most popular language-learning apps for both Android and iOS. It has over 100M downloads on the Google Play Store and is also available on the App Store. It offers 32 languages.
Drops Visual Language Learning app is yet another popular application for learning languages. It has crossed over 5M downloads on the Google Play Store and offers more than 40 languages to learn. It is also available on the App Store.
Memrise offers over 20 languages and has about 187K ratings on the Apple App Store. it is also available on the Google Play Store, where is has over a million reviews.
Rosetta Stone: Learn Languages - Spanish and French is one of the oldest language learning applications that exist on both the Android Play Store and Apple App Store. Users can learn up to 24 languages on the app.
Hello Talk has over 30 million users from more than 150 countries around the world. Users can search for other learners whose language needs match theirs and learn in a community-based environment.
Babbel: Language Learning app offers over 14 different languages for users to learn including Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Polish and more. It is available on both Android and Apple application store.
Mondly is yet another application that offers up to 33 languages. It is available on the Google Play Store where it has been downloaded over 10M times.
