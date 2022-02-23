Top 7 gigantic and expensive sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films
Image: Instagram/@sanjayleela_bhansali
'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' was released in the year 1996. The film was a great fit for the audiences with songs celebrating love and sharing tales of heartbreak.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraialbania
Bhansali’s 'Devdas' brought the iconic duo of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing to the beats of the memorable song, 'Dola Re Dola'.
Image: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions
Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Saawariya' did not perform well at the box office, however, it is still considered one of the most visually appealing films due to the lavish set designs.
Image: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions
'Guzaarish', starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya was critically acclaimed as the story was told through costumes, sets, and performances dealing with the moroseness of death.
Image: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Ram-Leela' is a brilliantly made film that portrays the authentic beauty of Gujarat.
Image: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions
SLB, in 'Bajirao Mastani', gave a jaw-dropping depiction of every scene. The scenes were inspired by the aesthetics of 'Mughal-E-Azam'.
Image: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions
'Padmaavat' was an unparalleled visual treat for his fans for its creatively rich sets. The film had it all- elaborate sets with minute details in costumes.
Image: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions