Top 7 Indian players with most runs in Tests against South Africa
Ajinkya Rahane is seventh on the list and second amongst active Indian batters, having scored 884 runs in 13 Test matches against South Africa.
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is sixth on the list, having scored 947 runs across 17 Test matches.
Current NCA head VVS Laxman is fifth on the list, having scored 976 runs in 19 matches.
India's current captain Virat Kohli is fourth on the list, having scored 1,236 runs against South Africa, at an outstanding average of 56.18.
Team India's current head coach Rahul Dravid is third on the list, having accumulated 1,252 runs against the Proteas.
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is second on the list with 1,306 runs against South Africa in 15 matches.
Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who earned the nickname 'God', has smacked 1,741 runs against South Africa in 25 matches.
