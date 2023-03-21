Prateek Arya
Mar 21 ,2023
Top 7 left-handed batsman to look out for during IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Gracefulness is the word that best describes a typical left-handed batsman. And when it comes to grace then David Miller is full of it.
Image: BCCI
Known for delivering the short ball out of the part, Quinton De Kock will be looking to play more such shots for LSG in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
Delhi Capitals have witnessed the power-hitting of Axar Patel in the past and this year he'd be looking to contribute more with the bat.
Image: BCCI
He is one of the modern-day greats! Every list of left-handed batsmen is incomplete it the name of Shikhar Dhawan isn't there.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan has risen through the batting order of Mumbai Indians. He'll be looking to smash more sixes in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
The ever-consistent left-hander, David Warner will lead the DC batting attack in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
The new addition in the Chennai Super Kings squad, Ben Stokes will give solidarity to CSK through his left-handed stance.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More