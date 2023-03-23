Prateek Arya
Mar 23 ,2023
Top 7 right handed batsman to watch out for in the IPL 2023
Image: bcci
When it comes to big hitting or crises management, MS Dhoni takes both the responsibilities for CSK.
Image: bcci
When it comes to right handers then only few can match the suave of KL Rahul.
Image: bcci
With a right-handed pull, Rohit Sharma would looking to take the bowlers for cleaners in IPL 2023.
Image: bcci
The elegant right-hander, Suryakumar Yadav would be leading Mumbai Indians with the bat in IPL 2023.
Image: bcci
The orange cap winner of IPL 2022, Jos Buttler would be looking to continue his form in IPL 2023.
Image: bcci
The captain of RCB, Faf Du Plessis would be looking to lead from the front. The right-handed batsman might turn out to be one of the highest scorers in IPL 2023
Image: bcci
Any list of batsmen is incomplete without Virat Kohli. King Kohli would be looking to give a breakout season like that of 2016.
Image: PTI
Find Out More