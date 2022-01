The most recent shocking Test victory in the list in Bangladesh's win by eight wickets in the 1st Test match at Mount Maunganui. While NZ scored 328 runs in the 1st innings, Bangladesh replied with a score of 458 runs, before bowling out the hosts for 169 runs in the 2nd innings. Ebadot Hossain was awarded the player of the match award, for his figures of 1/75 and 6/46 in both innings. Image: AP