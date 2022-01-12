Top 7 WWE wrestlers with most eliminations in a Royal Rumble match
The current WWE champion Brock Lesnar eliminated a total of 13 wrestlers during the 30-men Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble 2020.
Braun Strowman eliminated 13 WWE stars in the 2018 edition of the PPV and was the first man to eliminate 13 in a single Royal Rumble match.
WWE's current universal champion Roman Reigns eliminated a total of 12 wrestlers during the 2014 Royal Rumble, however, Batista ended up winning the match.
WWE legend Kane eliminated a total of 11 wrestlers in the 2011 Royal Rumble.
Hulk Hogan has eliminated 10 wrestlers in total in the 1989 Royal Rumble. He went on to win back-to-back Rumbles in 1990 and 1991.
Former WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin had eliminated 10 wrestlers in the 1997 Royal Rumble. This was Austin's maiden Royal Rumble win.
WWE legend Shawn Michaels eliminated eight wrestlers in the 1995 Royal Rumble match before winning back-to-back Rumbles by again eliminating eight in the 1996 Royal Rumble.
