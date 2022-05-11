Top 7 Yoga asanas to relieve back pain

This twisting position radiates energy into your spine and back. It’s also a good stretch for your hips, neck, and shoulders. If you’re feeling fatigue, this pose will help alleviate that pain.
IMAGE: Instagram/kathie_yogi
Can’t decide between Balasana (Child’s Pose) or Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)? Why not practice Extended Puppy Pose, a posture combining elements of both? Extended Puppy Pose lengthens and stretches your entire spine. Jasper says this pose is one of her favorites for opening the frontal chest and shoulders while relieving back pain.
IMAGE: Instagram/yogabykrutika
Here’s another beneficial pose to take pressure off the lower back. It targets your hip flexors and quads, allowing them not just to stretch but also to strengthen for better support.
IMAGE: Instagram/dallasworkplacewellness
Triangle pose is great for strengthening the back and legs and can help lengthen your muscles along the sides of your torso while stretching the muscle fibers along your outer hip (your IT, or iliotibial, band).
IMAGE: Instagram/ccphysioandwellness
This classic yoga pose is a great total body stretch that targets back extensors: the large muscles that help form your lower back, support your spine, and help you stand and lift objects.
IMAGE: Instagram/yogawith.yulia
This pose works to open up your chest, stretch your abdominal muscles, and engage your back.
IMAGE: Instagram/yogabykrutika
This is also one of the best yoga pose to get rid of the back pain. By stretching your legs, hips and arms, one can get rid of the pain.
IMAGE: Instagram/wa_feijia