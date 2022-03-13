Top 8 exams in India that are difficult to crack

UPSC Civil Services Exams are one of the toughest exams in India. The prestigious exam is conducted to recruit candidates for top administrative posts in the Central Government of India.
Qualifying NEET is mandatory to get admission to medical schools in India. Every year, lakhs of students participate in the NEET exam, but very few get selected for admission to medical colleges.
Conducted by ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), the multi-tier exams for the CA course have a tough pattern. CA exam comprises 3 stages - CPT, IPCC & CA Final Examination
A Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) is held to select candidates for LLB and LLM. The exam demands a vast knowledge of subjects, which makes it one of the toughest exams in India.
IIT-JEE is conducted to select students for the various engineering courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A large number of students appear in the exams, out of which only a few are selected.
AIIMS UG is held to select eligible candidates for MBBS degrees offered at 7 campuses of AIIMS. It is one of the toughest exams in India and is carried out for a limited number of seats.
National Defence Academy (NDA) is conducted for the recruitment of candidates to the Army, Navy, and Airforce. The NDA Exam is held twice a year to select the fittest candidates for the country's most prestigious defense academy.
GATE exam is held by the Indian Institute of Science. It is considered one of the toughest exams because the exam comprises the entire syllabus taught during the 4 years of the UG course.
