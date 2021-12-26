Top 8 looks of Ranveer Singh through '83' promotions
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh has left no stones unturned when it came to promoting his recently released sports biopic, '83'. He is indeed the biggest fashion chameleon Bollywood has ever seen.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Nailing his retro looks, Ranveer donned a classic black suit and a white shirt. He enhanced his look by adding a hat, dark shades and layered neckpieces.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor wore a white turtleneck t-shirt, blue/grey bell-bottom pants. He added a matching blue/grey jacket and hat.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Giving all cow-boy feels, Ranveer donned a brown oversized jacket which he paired with white bell bottom pants.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The 'Ram-Leela' star donned the mismatched prints with the colourful jacket by Sabyasachi.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor looked elegant in printed jacket which he teamed up with a plain white tee and a pair of faded jeans.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer wore a monogram Gucci suit with retro flared-bottom trousers. The actor added a red scarf and a hat around the neck for a luxe-cowboy look.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer chose stylish ensembles inspired by the 70s disco era. He donned a shiny turtle neck full sleeve t-shirt and yellow velvet pants by Gucci.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh