Saksham nagar
Mar 12 ,2023
Top Australian players who will feature in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for a price of 16.5 crores and is among the top Aussie players to feature in the league.
Image: BCCI
Australia opener David Warner is a part of Delhi Capitals and is among the top Aussie players to play in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
RCB all rounder Glenn Maxwell is wonderful middle order batsmen and is among the top players to feature in the Indian Premier League.
Image: BCCI
Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood bowled crucial in the Indian Premier League 2022 and will again have the responsibility to do the same in the IPL 2023.
Image:BCCI
Australia all rounder Marcus Stoinis has played crucial knocks and has also bowled crucial overs playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Australia player Tim David is an aggresive batsman and will once again feature in the IPL 2023 playing for Mumbai Indians.
Image: BCCI
This was a list of top Australian players to feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
Image: BCCI
