Aryan Suraj
Jul 22 ,2023
Top clubs Kylian Mbappe could join after leaving PSG
Image-AP
Kylian Mbappe's time at PSG is likely to end after the player is left out from the pre-season tour to Japan.
Image-AP
The France captain previously said that he does not want to renew his contract and intends to leave the club after it expires next summer.
Image-AP
PSG does not want to let their best player go for free and is ready to sell Mbappe this summer. Let's look at possible clubs he could join.
Image-AP
Following in the footsteps of his idol Ronaldo, the player could join Manchester United, which stands as one of the clubs that can afford him and need a forward.
Image-AP
Arsenal are one of the clubs that could join the race to sign Mbappe from the French club, as he is currently worth €180.00 million.
Image-AP
Kylian Mbappe is interested in joining Real Madrid, as it is his dream club to join and he can create history by replacing the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image-AP
