Aryan Suraj
Jul 14 ,2023
Top clubs that David de Gea could join this summer
Image-AP
David de Gea is a Manchester United legend. After spending 12 years at the club, the player departs after failing to renew his contract, but which club could he join?
Image-AP
De Gea could possibly join Fenerbahce, as the club has seen many football stars in their early 30s play in the Turkish League.
Image-AP
David de Gea could possibly re-unite with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The Spanish star could make huge amount of money in the SPL
Image-AP
David de Gea could join MLS side Inter Miami after they signed Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets this summer and might need an experienced goalkeeper.
Image-AP
David de Gea could join Serie A side Inter Milan after they sell their star GK, Andre Onana, to Manchester United.
Image-AP
David de Gea could return to his boyhood club, Atletico Madrid, after he left them to join Manchester United in 2011.
Image-David de Gea(Instagram)
