Saksham nagar
Mar 10 ,2023
Top contenders to win Purple Cap in IPL 2023
A look at the players who can win purple cap in the Indian Premier League 2023.
Yuzvendra Chahal is a very clever leg spinner and has a good sense of the game. Being the reigning purple cap holder he can achieve the feat again in IPL 2023.
Sri Lanka leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has a lot of variations to decieve the batsman. The RCB bowler is a good contender to win purple in IPL 2023.
South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada has had a brilliant IPL career so far and is one of the most emerging fast bowlers. He can be a contender to win purple cap.
Rashid Khan bowls from the top of the hand and also decieves the batsmen with his quick leg spinners. Rashid Khan can win the purple cap in the IPL 2023.
India speedstar Umran Malik playing for SRH in IPL impressed with his pace and can be a good contender to win purple cap in the upcoming season of the IPL.
This was a combined list of players who can win purple cap in the Indian Premier League 2023.
