Anirban Sarkar
Feb 19 ,2023
Top five highest wicket-takers in the Border-Gavaskar trophy
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja has been a revelation in this Test series as the left-arm spinner has picked up 17 wickets so far.
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin has had a stellar Test series so far as the 36-year-old has added 14 wickets to his tally in two matches.
Image: BCCI
Debutant Todd Murphy has been in sizzling form as he is the highest wicket-taker among the Australian bowlers with 10 wickets
Image: BCCI
Nathan Lyon is the fourth-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets to his name.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Shami is the only pacer on this list as the 32-year-old has 7 scalps so far.
Image: BCCI
