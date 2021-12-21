Top Five Most Completed Games Released in 2021
Image: Unsplash
According to data by HowLongToBeat.com, Resident Evil Village is the most completed game of 2021.
Image: PlayStation
Second on the list is Metroid Dread.
Image: Amazon/Nintendo
The third game on the list of most completed games released in 2021 is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Image: PlayStation
Best Game of 2021 at The Game Awards 2021, It Takes Two is also on the list, securing the fourth position.
Image: PlayStation
The fifth most completed game of 2021 is Super Mario 3D World + Browser's Fury.
Image: Amazon/Nintendo