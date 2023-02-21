Anirban Sarkar
Feb 21 ,2023
Top five performances in the Border-Gavaskar trophy
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja tore up the Australian batting lineup with an excellent seven wicket haul in the second innings of the Delhi Test.
Image: BCCI
Usman Khawaja stood tall with a brilliant 81 in the second test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy
Image: BCCI
Axar Patel showed his exemplary batting skills as he scored a magnificent 84 in the first inning of the First Test
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin picked up another five wicket haul in the first Test as Australian innings got wrapped within 91 runs.
Image: BCCI
Peter Handscomb played a blinder of an innings as his 81 in the second Test kept Australia in the game.
Image: BCCI
