Anirban Sarkar
Feb 22 ,2023
Top five worst performances in the Border-Gavaskar trophy
Image: BCCI
While chasing a very modest total KL Rahul faltered once again as the got out for just 1 in the Delhi Test.
Image: AP
Steve Smith failed to open his account in the first inning of the second Test.
Image: AP
Peter Handscomb couldn't replicate his form in the second innings as he got out for a duck in the second Test in Delhi.
Image: BCCI
The onus was on David Warner to lead from the front but he could manage just 1 run in the first Test
Image: AP
Steven Smith had another dull display as the reliable Australian registered just 9 runs in the second Test.
Image: BCCI
