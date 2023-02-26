Saksham nagar
Feb 26 ,2023
Top game changing performances during ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
A look at some of the game changing performances from ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Image: England Cricket Board/Instagram
Sophie Ecclestone picked up 3/13 vs Ireland in England's second group encounter and helped them win the match.
Image: Sophie Ecclestone/Instagram
Smriti Mandhana was Team India's highest run scorer of the tournament and made 87 runs against Ireland to help her team win an important match.
Image: indiancricketteam/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues hit a 38 ball 53 against Pakistan in Team India's 1st group encounter and played a major role in her team's 7 wicket win.
Image: ACC
South Africa's Shabnim Ismail picked up a three wicket haul against England in the semi final and helped her team play there 1st ever World T20 final.
Image: ProteaWomen/Instagram
Natalie Sciver Brunt played a 40 ball 81 run knock against Pakistan and helped her team to register the highest of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Image: England Cricket Board/Instagram
South Africa opener Tazmin Brits not only contributed with her batting but also took a sensational catch which helped her team to win the semi final.
Image: AP
Australia opener Alyssa Healy played a quickfire 55 run knock against New Zealand and helped her team win the match.
Image: AP
Find Out More