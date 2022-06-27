Top Gun: Maverick Grosses $1 Bn; Hilary Duff reacts to Roe ruling: H'wood Recap, June 27
Image: Twitter/@LetsOTT
Hilary Duff In 'state Of Shock' After Roe V. Wade Rollback; Says 'It's A Man's World'
Image: Instagram/@hilaryduff
Inside 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick's Birthday Celebrations With Girlfriend Amy Jackson
Image: Instagram/@amyjackson/@edwestwick
'Top Gun: Maverick' Grosses $1 Bn Worldwide; Becomes Tom Cruise's Best-ever Box Office Hit
Image: @TopGunMovie/Instagram
Ben Affleck's 10-yr-old Son Rams Lamborghini Into BMW In Recent Outing With Jennifer Lopez
IMAGE: TWITTER/ @BESTGUG
Natalie Portman On Her Role In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'; 'It's Incredible To Explore Female Superhero'
Image: Twitter/@NatalieHrshlag
Tristan Thompson 'isn't Thrilled' About Khloe's New Romance; 'still Has Feelings' For Her
Image: Instagram/@realtristan13