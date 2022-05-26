'Top Gun: Maverick': Meet all the new characters of Tom Cruise-starrer action flick
Image: Instagram/@topgunmovie
Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and will be joined by several cast members in the upcoming film.
Image: Instagram/@topgunmovie
'Whiplash' actor Miles Teller will play the role of Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, Goose’s son, from the 1986 film, 'Top Gun'.
Image: Twitter/@TopGunMovie
Glen Powell, known for his role in 'Set It Up' is a new addition to the cast of 'Top Gun' as well and will play the role of Hangman.
Image: Twitter/@PhildeSemlyen
'Chicago P.D.' actor Monica Barbaro will play Phoenix in the film, the only female pilot in this instalment of the movie.
Image: Twitter/@TopGunMovie
Jay Ellis, who is known for his role in 'Escape Room', will take on the role of a pilot named Payback.
Image: Instagram/@topgunmovie
Danny Ramirez, of Marvel’s 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' fame, will play the role of Fanboy, one of Maverick's students.
Image: Instagram/@topgunmovie
Jennifer Connelly is also a new addition to the 'Top Gun: Maverick' cast and will play the role of Penny Benjamin.
Image: Twitter/@CostaRue