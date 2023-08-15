Saksham nagar
Aug 16 ,2023
Top Indian wicket-takers in the Asia Cup
Image: AP
A look at leading Indian wicket-takers in the Asia Cup.
Image: BCCI
R Ashwin is in the fifth spot and has picked 14 wickets from seven matches in the Asia Cup.
Image: BCCI
Kapil Dev is in the 4th spot and has picked 17 wickets from seven matches in the Asia Cup.
Image: AP
Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar is in the 3rd place and has picked 17 wickets from 23 matches in the Asia Cup.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja is in the second spot and has picked 19 wickets from 14 matches in the Asia Cup.
Image: AP
Irfan Pathan tops the list and has picked 22 wickets from 12 matches in the Asia Cup.
Image: AP
