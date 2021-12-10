Top K-Dramas to binge on this weekend

The Viki series Now, We Are Breaking Up is all about romantic relationships and breakups, set in the context of the fashion industry.
Image: Twitter/@gloriahermawan
Set in the Joseon Dynasty, Netflix's The King's Affection is about a young girl, who must assume the identity of her twin brother after his death.
Image: Twitter/@busancartph
The Netflix series Our Beloved Summer revolves around two former lovers, who are brought back into each other's lives years after they filmed a viral documentary in high school.
Image: Twitter/@iconickdramas
Mount Jiri revolves around the rangers and employees working at Jirisan National Park, who explore and navigate through mysterious mountain ranges. The show streams on Viki.
Image: Twitter/@_eatmoretacos
Available on Netflix, Hellbound is all about Unearthly beings, who condemn individuals and send them to hell, giving rise to a religious group, that believes in divine justice.
Image: Twitter/@twobluemonsters