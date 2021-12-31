Top male Bollywood stars on OTT in 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik shine
Vicky Kaushal gave one of the best performances of the year in 'Sardar Udham' as the revolutionary who killed British General Dyer. He lost 13 kilos for the younger part & even flaunted a heavy beard.
Sidharth Malhotra won praises galore for enacting the part of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah', and impressed not just in the war scenes, but also the emotional and romantic scenes.
Kartik Aaryan was a surprise with 'Dhamaka' this year, his first non-romantic/comedy film, impressing in displaying the tense situations as a news anchor taking on the news of a bomb blast threat.
Adarsh Gourav in 'The White Tiger' was one of the standout performances of the year as a driver of a rich family, who goes on to become a entrepreneur. He even won a BAFTA nomination for his act.
Not many would have imagined Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas in 'Bob Biswas', but he gained weight for the role, and his portrayal of the serial killer made an impact on the viewers.
Dhanush's second Bollywood film 'Atrangi Re', again showcased him a guy-next-door, and he gave a praiseworthy performance in depicting fun-filled moments as well as romance in the romantic comedy.
Pankaj Tripathi displayed emotions and also gave brought smiles on the audiences' face with his one-liners in 'Mimi', where he played the role of a driver getting involved in his friend's journey.
Vikrant Massey in 'Haseen Dilruba' was commendable as a husband battling a tumultuous marriage as he showed various range of emotions in this murder mystery.
Be it comedy in 'Hungama 2' and 'Hum Do Hamare Do' or an intense character in 'Toofan', veteran Paresh Rawal once brought his versatility to the fore on OTT platforms.
Saif Ali Khan returned to the comedy space after a while and was in form as a ghost buster in the multi-starrer horror comedy 'Bhoot Police.'
