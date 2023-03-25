Saksham nagar
Mar 25 ,2023
Top overseas players to watch out for ahead of IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Image: BCCI
England left-arm bowler was bought by PBKS for a massive price of INR 18.25 crores and will be one of the key overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2023.
Image: AP
England Test captain Ben Stokes was included by CSK in their squad for the price of INR 16.50 crore. Stokes will be making a comeback in the IPL after 2021.
Image: AP
Marcus Stoinis played many crucial innings for LSG in IPL 2022 and will be one of the key overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
DC captain David Warner was one of the leading run scorers in IPL 2022 and now he will have the extra responsibility of leading the team in the season.
Image: BCCI
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played important innings for his team in IPL 2022 and now he will once again look forward to performing in the upcoming season.
Image: BCCI
England batsman Liam Livingstone is an explosive batsman and played very well for PBKS in IPL 2022. He will once again look forward to performing in IPL.
Image: BCCI
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler performed well for RR in IPL 2022. He will be once again looking to perform in the 2023 season of the tournament.
Image: BCCI
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has won many matches for KKR in the IPL and will have the same responsibility in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
