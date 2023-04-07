Saksham nagar
Apr 07 ,2023
Top performers in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 match
Image: IPL/BCCI
After KKR thrashed RCB in match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by 81 runs, a look at the top performers of the match.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rinku Singh played a knock of 46 runs off 33 balls and added crucial runs for the 8th wicket along with Shardul Thakur and took his team to winning score.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 57 runs off 44 balls and his half-century came at a time when all the big KKR names had failed to score in the match.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Suyash Sharma came in as an impact player in the match and picked up three wickets and contributed to the team's victory.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Varun Chakravarthy's mystery returned in the match against RCB as the off-spinner ended the match by bagging a 4-wicket haul and contributed to team's win.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB leg spinner Karn Sharma in a high-scoring match gave runs under an economy of 9 and also ended the innings with two wickets.
Image: BCCI/IPL
In a high-scoring match where all the bowlers went for runs, RCB bowler David Willey took two wickets for just 14 runs in 4 overs.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Shardul Thakur was the biggest hero of the match as the right-arm fast bowler picked up a wicket and scored important 68 runs with the bat.
Image: BCCI/IPL
