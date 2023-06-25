Saksham nagar
Top performers of Indian team from 1983 World Cup triumph
Image: AP
Image: Twitter
With his medium-pace bowling, Madan Lal took a brilliant 3-wicket haul against England in the semi-final and was among the top performers of the world cup.
Image: ANI
Indian pacer Roger Binny used the English conditions in the 1983 world cup pretty well and finished the tournament with 18 wickets.
Image: AP
Mohinder Amarnath was the Player of the Match in the 1983 World Cup Final vs West Indies as he ended the match with 36 runs and picked up 3/12 with the ball.
Image: PTI
Sunil Gavaskar though didn't have a memorable world cup with the baty but his experience was important for the team to deal with high-pressure situations.
Image: BCCI
Being the team leader Kapil Dev's innings of 175 runs against Zimbabwe, changed the whole momentum of Team India's campaign in the 1983 World Cup.
Image: AP
