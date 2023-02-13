Prateek Arya
Feb 13 ,2023
Top performers who led Indian women to victory against Pakistan women
Image: twitter/bcciwomen
Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as she picked 2 for 21.
Image: twitter/DelhiCapitals
Pooja Vastrakar picked 1 wicket and gave 30 runs in her quota of four overs.
Image: twitter/ICC
Shafali Verma gave india a stready start. She scored 33 of 25 balls.
Image: twitter/harMandhanafangirl
Coming in at No.5, Richa Ghosh built the match-winning partnership with Rodrigues of 58 runs.
image: twitter/femalecricket
Scoring 53 of 38, Jemimah Rodrigues took India home to beak Pak by 7 wickets.
Image: twitter/jemimahrodrigues
Find Out More