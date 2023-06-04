Anirban Sarkar
Jun 04 ,2023
Top players Real Madrid can eye as Eden Hazard's replacement
Image: AP
Eden Hazard is all set to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, the club confirmed
Image: AP
Christian Pulisic could emerge as a surprise candidate to replace Eden Hazard at Real Madrid
Image: AP
Mousa Diaby is reportedly being seen as a contender for Eden Hazard's replacement
Image: AP
Arnaut Danjuma's loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur will come to and end and he could be regarded as a possible replacement for Eden Hazard
Image: Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid could consider Leon Bailey who is currently plying his trade with Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Image: AP
Eden Hazard has managed just 7 goals and 12 appearances for Real Madrid in 76 games
Image: AP
