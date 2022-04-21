Top Quotes by PM Modi on Guru Teg Bahadur's birth anniversary
narendramodi/Twitter
India has never posed a threat to any country or society. Even today we think about the welfare of the whole world
ANI
Bharat bhoomi is not only a country but it is our great heritage, a great tradition. It has been enriched by rishis, munis and gurus.
ANI
Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith
BhajanlalBjp/Twitter
Guru Teg Bahadur’s sacrifice has inspired generations to fight and sacrifice everything for the protection of culture.
mssirsa/Twitter
I am glad our government has had the opportunity to honour our gurus
NarendraModi/Twitter