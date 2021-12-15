Top quotes from Virat Kohli's explosive press conference ahead of SA tour
Regarding ODI captaincy removal, Virat Kohli said, "I was contacted one and a half hours before the Test team was selected."
"There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years, and I am tired," said the 33-year old.
When asked about his availability for the upcoming IND vs SA series, Kohli said, "I am available for the ODI series. Do not ask me these questions."
"When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy," said Kohli in response to Ganguly's claims of being told not to leave captaincy.
