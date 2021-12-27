Top rated IMDb South Indian movie releases of 2021
Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim has a 9.4 rating and follows a human-rights lawyer who brings justice to a tribal man.
Drishyam 2 is rated 8.6 and is about Georgekutty, who must protect his family amid an investigation.
Naandhi is a crime thriller with an 8.3 IMDb rating about prisoners awaiting their trial in jail.
With an 8.2 rating, Karnan revolves around a youngster who fights for the rights of the people of his village.
Malik has an 8.2 rating and is about a juvenile criminal, who must complete a task while behind bars.
Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa is based on the Karamchedu massacre and has an 8.1 rating.
Master is rated 7.8 and follows an alcoholic professor, who learns about a gangster using school kids for illegal activities.
