Top run-getters in T20 World Cup
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam finished as the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup with 303 runs.
Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter
David Warner who won the player of the tournament award finished as the second-highest run-getter with 289 runs.
Image: Cricket Australia / Instagram
Mohammad Rizwan just like skipper Babar Azam had an outstanding tournament with the bat scoring 281 runs in a total of 6 innings played.
Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter
England failed to win the t20 World Cup tournament, however, Jos Buttler ended up as fourth highest run-getter with 269 runs.
Image: England Cricket / Instagram
Charith Asalanka was the find of the tournament for Sri Lanka as he finished T20 World Cup camapign with 231 runs in 6 innings.
Image: T20 World Cup / Twitter