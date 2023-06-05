Vishal Tiwari
Jun 05 ,2023
Top run-scorers for India in WTC 2021-23 cycle
Image: BCCI
Cheteshwar Pujara is India's highest run-scorer in the WTC 2021-23 cycle with 887 runs.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is India's second-highest run-scorer in the WTC 2021-23 cycle with 869 runs.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant is India's third-highest run-scorer in the WTC 2021-23 cycle with 868 runs.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the WTC 2021-23 cycle with 700 runs.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja is India's fifth-highest run-scorer in the WTC 2021-23 cycle with 673 runs.
Image: BCCI
India will play Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in England from June 7 to 11.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
