Top run-scorers in T20 World Cup 2021 so far

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 143 runs in three matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.
(Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC)
Mohammad Naim is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. The Bangladeshi opener has scored 148 runs in three matches.
(Image: AP)
Another Bangladesh batter to feature in this list is the skipper Mahmudullah, who has scored 150 runs in three matches so far.
(Image: AP)
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, having scored a total of 170 runs in four matches.
(Image: AP)
England’s Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten knock of 101 runs during the ENG vs SL clash on Nov 1, and became the highest run-scorer of the tournament till now, with a total of 214 runs.
(Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC)