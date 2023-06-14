Saksham nagar
Jun 14 ,2023
Top run scorers in the Ashes so far
Image: AP
Image: Twitter
Steve Smith stands at number 5 in the list and has scored a total of 3044 runs in 56 innings of 32 matches.
Image: AP
Former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh is on number 4 in the list and has scored 3173 in 72 innings of 45 matches.
Allan Border sits in third place and has scored 3222 in 73 innings of 42 matches.
Image: BCCI
Former England batsman Jack Hobbs is the only English batsman on the list and has scored 3636 in 71 innings of 41 Test matches.
Image: Twitter
Donald Bradman has scored 5028 runs in 63 innings of 37 Test matches and also tops the list.
Image: AP
