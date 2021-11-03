Top run-scorers of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after Pakistan vs Namibia game
(Instagram Image: @icc)
Having scored a total of 170 runs for Sri Lanka in four matches so far, Pathum Nissanka is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2021.
(Image: AP)
Namibia allrounder David Wiese has scored a total of 185 runs for the team in three matches. During the PAK vs NAM match, he top-scored for the team with a knock of 43 runs.
(Image: AP)
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, with a total of 198 runs scored so far. He scored 70 runs in 49 balls against Namibia.
(Image: AP)
Mohammad Rizwan has amassed a total of 199 runs for Pakistan in four matches. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, with the highest score of 79*.
(Image: AP)
Jos Buttler is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with a total of 214 runs. He notched up his maiden T20I century by scoring 101* runs during ENG vs SL.
(Instagram Image: @icc)