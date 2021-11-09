Top run-scorers of T20 World Cup 2021 after India vs Namibia game
Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2021, having scored a total of 221 runs for the team.
Namibia allrounder David Wiese was essential for the team in their Super-12 campaign, as Wiese is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 227 runs scored.
Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka scored a total of 231 runs for the team in the Super-12 stage and currently ranks third in the list of batters with the most runs in the T20 World Cup 2021.
England opener Jos Butler is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored a total of 240 runs so far, which also includes the century of 101* runs.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021, courtesy of the 264 runs he has scored so far in the tournament.
