Top run-scorers of Women's World Cup 2022 before AUS vs WI match
Image: BCCI Women/ ICC
West Indies batter Hayley Matthews is currently the leading run-getter in the Women's World Cup 2022 scoring a total of 207 runs from 3 innings to date.
Image: Windies Cricket/ Instagram
Rachel Haynes of Australia is the second-highest run-getter in the Women's World Cup 2022 with a total of 194 runs from 3 innings.
Image: ICC Cricket World Cup/ Twitter
Harmanpreet Kaur has returned back to form and has so far scored one half-century and one century in the tournament. She is third in the list of run-getters with 185 runs from 3 innings.
Image: BCCI Women/ Twitter
Though defending champions England are going through poor form in the Women's World Cup 2022, Tammy Beaumont has been scoring runs in the tournament. Beaumont has so far scored 182 runs in 3 innings.
Image: England cricket/ Instagram
Smriti Mandhana scored a century in the previous match and will look to continue her form in upcoming matches. The left-handed batter has scored 181 runs and is 5th on the list of run-getters.
Image: BCCI Women/ Twitter
Sophie Devine is sixth on the list of run-getters scoring 163 runs from 4 innings. New Zealand are currently fourth on the points table.
Image: White Ferns/ Instagram
Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa is seventh on the list of run-getters in the Women's World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter has scored 161 runs in 3 innings so far in the tournament.
Image: Cricket South Africa/ Instagram