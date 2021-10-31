Top science stories of the week you don't want to miss
Image: NASA
The Crew-3 mission backed by NASA and SpaceX has been postponed to November 3 due to bad weather.
Image: SpaceX
NASA's Juno spacecraft revealed in its first 3D data that the storm in Jupiter's Giant Red Spot is 500 km deep.
Image: NASA
ISS astronauts harvested the first chili pepper in space four months after they started their crop experiment.
Image: NASA
Blue Origin Chief Jeff Bezos announces to introduce the Orbital Reef space station between 2025-2030.
Image: Orbital Reef
South Korea successfully launched its first indigenously made rocket named 'Nuri' on October 21 from the Naro Space Center,
Image: AP
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory telescope has found evidence for a possible planet in the M51 galaxy outside of the Milky Way.
Image: NASA
NASA announced that it has partnered with National Geographic “to help tell the story of Artemis II" via a documentary.
Image: NASA