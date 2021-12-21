Top scorers of 2021 in T20 internationals
Image: PCB
Mohammad Rizwan has the most runs in T20Is this year with 1326 runs in 26 innings at an average of 73.66.
Image: ICC
Babar Azam has the second-highest runs in T20Is in 2021 with 939 runs in 26 innings at an average of 37.56.
Image: ICC
New Zealand's MJ Guptill has been in sensational form scoring 678 runs in 18 innings at an average of 37.66.
Image: BCCI
Mitchell Marsh is the man in form and his heroics in the final will not be forgotten that easily, he has scored 627 runs in 20 innings in 2021.
Image: ICC
Jos Buttler continues to show why is one of the top batsmen in the world, he's scored 589 runs in T20Is this year in just 14 innings at a sensational average of 65.44.
Image: AP