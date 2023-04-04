Anirban Sarkar
Apr 04 ,2023
Top six IPL highest run-getters
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli remains at the top with 6411 runs in 216 IPL matches.
Image: AP
Shikhar Dhawan is in the second position with 6086 runs in his IPL kitty.
Image: PTI
With 5764 runs Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is the 3rd highest run scorer in IPL.
Image: IPL/BCCI
David Warner has been pretty consistent and has amassed 5668 runs in 155 IPL games
Image: IPL/BCCI
Sures Raina is the 5th entrant on this list with 5528 runs in 205 IPL matches
Image: BCCI
Ab de Villiers has recorded 5162 runs in his IPL career.
Image: IPL/BCCI
