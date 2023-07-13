Vishal Tiwari
Jul 13 ,2023
Top U-23 cricketers in India
Image: BCCI
Tilak Varma (20) is a young sensation who became famous with his stint in the IPL. He is an explosive middle-order batsman.
Image: PTI
Dhruv Jurel (22) is the 2020 U-19 World Cup finalist who plays for RR. He is a wicket-keeper batsman and averages 47 in FC.
Image: BCCI
Abhishek Sharma (22) has become a crucial member of SRH in the IPL. He is an effective all-rounder who bats at the top.
Image: BCCI
Nishant Sindhu (19) hit the winning runs in the 2022 U-19 World Cup final for India. He is a good all-rounder to have.
Image: PTI
Yash Dhull (20) led the India U-19 side to a World Cup victory last year. He is a top-order batter and averages 49 in FC.
Image: PTI
Riyan Parag (21) has been around for a long time now but he is yet to prove his mantle. He played U-19 with Shubman Gill.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More