Top wicket-takers in T20 World Cup 2021 after India vs Namibia game
Image: AP
Wanindu Hasaranga currently tops the charts having picked up 16 wickets in eight matches at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.20.
Image: AP
Australia's Adam Zampa is second on the list having picked up 11 wickets. The leggie also picked up a 5-fer during the game against Bangladesh.
Image: AP
Kiwis pacer Trent Boult is third on the list having picked up 11 wickets, slightly behind Zampa on the economy.
Image: AP
Shakib Al Hasan was once leading the charts with 11 wickets, but an injury brought a premature end to the all-rounder's campaign.
Image: AP