Top wicket-takers in T20 World Cup 2021 so far
Image: PTI
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan currently tops the charts with 11 wickets, but the player is unlikely to finish on top having been ruled out of the tournament.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is second in the wicket-taking charts with 11 wickets.
Image: T20Worldcup/Twitter
Scotland pacer Josh Davey currently is 3rd on the list with nine wickets to his name.
Image: Joshdavey38/Twitter
Bangladeshi left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman with eight scalps is fourth on the list.
Image: AP
SL's mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana is 5th on the list with eight wickets to his name
Image: T20Worldcup/Twitter
Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara too is among the bowlers who have picked up eight wickets and is 6th on the list.
Image: lahirukumara139/Insta