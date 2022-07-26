Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 26 ,2022
Toshina M550LP smart Android TV launched in India: Check specifications and price here
Image: Toshiba
The Toshiba M550LP is available on Flipkart in two sizes:55-inch and 65-inch.
The models are powered by REGZA Engine 4K Pro, a processor that enhances image quality.
The models also support Dolby Atmos and DTS HD sound for an immersive audio experience.
When it comes to ports, the smart TV has one HDMI 2 port, one HDMI 3 port, AV in port, a headphone jack and a USB1 and USB2 port.
The Toshiba M550LP comes with a voice control remote that also has shortcuts for popular apps such as Netflix and Prime Video.
The Toshiba M550LP smart Android TV is avilable on Flipkart from Rs. 54,990 (55-inch) on Flipkart.
