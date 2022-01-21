Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Here's a look at the 'Minnal Murali' star's upcoming movies
Image: Instagram/ @tovinothomas
'Vaashi': Tovino will share the screen with Keerthy Suresh in the upcoming Malayalam film helmed by Vishnu G Raghav.
Image: Instagram/ @tovinothomas
'Ajayante Randam Moshanam': The film is set in Northern Kerala in 1900, 1950 and 1990 and traces three generations of heroes as they try to protect an important treasure of the land.
Image: Instagram/ @ajayanterandammoshanammovie
'2403 FT.': Starring Tovino, Manju Warrier and Jayasurya, the film is based on the 2018 Kerala floods.
Image: Instagram/ @tovino_fans_10
'Thallumala': The upcoming Malayalam action-comedy is directed by Khalid Rahman, and also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Sharaf U Dheen.
Image: Instagram/ @sakkeer_mv2
'Naaradan': The upcoming political thriller stars Tovino as a senior journalist in a news channel alongside Anna Ben.
Image: Instagram/ @tfwai_mannarkadd_
'Pallichattambi': The Dijo Jose Antony directorial has been written by S. Suresh Babu and is being billed as an action entertainer.
Image: Instagram/ @tovinothomas
'Vazhakku': Helmed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the film stars Tovino, Kani Kusruti and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles.
Image: Instagram/ @tovinothomas