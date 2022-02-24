Traditional to Western, pregnant Kajal Aggarwal's guide to ace maternity fashion
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Appearing regal as ever, Kajal Aggarwal stunned in the red saree with a sleeveless blouse and accessorized it with heavy gold jewellery on her baby shower.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Acing the casual look, the 36-year-old actor added comfort in style by opting for a denim dungaree dress over a simple white tee. She added her touch to the outfit with a trendy half-up half-down hairstyle.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
The 'Singham' actor's pregnancy was confirmed in this exquisite green gown as she flaunted her growing baby bump. The plunging neckline elevated the attire.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Going for a simple yet trendy look, Aggarwal matched her simple white body-fitting dress with a checkered shirt and white shoes.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Perfect for a lunch date, Kajal Aggarwal glowed in her stylish yellow casual dress as she flaunted her adorable baby bump.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial