Train collision near Mumbai's Dadar, 3 coaches derailed
Three coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express (Train no: 11005) derailed at Matunga Railway station in Mumbai on Friday.
The incident took place around 9.45 pm. and involved the Puducherry Express & Gadag Express, which came on the same railway line.
According to the Railways Department, the incident took place just after Puducherry Express departed from the Dadar station. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.
Re-railment of coaches, Over Head Equipment (OHE) wire and track fitness work were being carried out on war footing, according to the CPRO, central railway. Food and water were also provided to the stranded passengers.
As the train derailed on the fast track, suburban trains were running on slow lines. Restoration work was also carried out for fast line traffic.
"An investigation of this derailment will be done, it won't be too right to say whose fault was it for now. The cause of the incident will surface post the probe," Shivaji M Sutar, CPRO, Central Railways (Mumbai) said.
