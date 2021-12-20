Transfer news: Biggest free agents that can be signed in January
Image: AP
Kylian Mbappe has made it no secret for his desire to leave PSG for Real Madrid and in January the La Liga club will try and land his signature for free.
Image: AP
Paul Pogba started the season well but his performances dropped so he will most likely be on his way out at the end of the season.
Image: AP
Antonio Rudiger reportedly rejected Chelsea's offer as he wants more and Real Madrid have their eyes set on him.
Image: PremierLeague.com
Luis Suarez signed a two-year deal when he moved from Barcelona and won them the La Liga but Atletico have not made their mind up yet.
Image: AP
Angel Di Maria has been firing on all cylinders this season and many clubs would like to get his signature.
Image: AP
Paulo Dybala is said to be unhappy with Juventus so he could look for other options outside of Serie A.
Image: AP
Gareth Bale has not featured for Real Madrid in over three months now and it is hard to see them renewing his contract.
Image: AP
Dembele had a lot of hype surrounding him when he joined Barcelona but injuries have dropped him, but at the age of 24, he still has time.
Image: AP